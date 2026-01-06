A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of dumpster fires in Windsor.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on January 3, 2026, Windsor police officers responded to a report of a suspect setting fires to waste receptacles in the 900 block of Ottawa Street, near Parent Avenue.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found a City of Windsor waste bin on fire and helped extinguish the flames.

As a result of the investigation, officers learned the same suspect had allegedly set multiple fires to waste receptacles located between gas pumps at a nearby business before setting fire to a City of Windsor waste bin at the northeast corner of Ottawa Street and Parent Avenue.

Seven minutes after being dispatched, officers located and arrested the suspect.

A 37-year-old man is facing three counts of arson causing property damage and failure to comply with a probation order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.