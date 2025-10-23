One person has been arrested and charged after dozens of vehicles were vandalized during a series of incidents in South Windsor.

Between the overnight hours of October 17 and 18, Windsor police officers received multiple reports of vehicles damaged in the areas of Dandurand Avenue, Alexandra Avenue, Hallee Crescent, Virginia Park Avenue, and Randolph Avenue.

A total of 21 vehicles were damaged, resulting in an estimated $21,000 in losses.

Police say surveillance footage captured a suspect using a tool to scratch vehicles and puncture tires.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on October 22, a witness spotted the same suspect approach a vehicle and use a tool to slash its tires, with 22 more vehicles damaged in the areas of Academy Drive, Alexandra Avenue, Casgrain Drive, and Dandurand Avenue, causing an estimated $13,000 in damage.

As a result of the investigation, officers with the Windsor Police Target Base Unit identified a suspect and arrested him at a home in the 2500 block of Academy Drive.

A 63-year-old man has been charged with two counts of mischief to property over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000, theft under $5,000, and wearing a disguise to commit an offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.