A suspect has been arrested, again, following a commercial break and enter in Windsor.

Police were called to a business on Kew Drive last Saturday morning.

Two suspects were caught on video surveillance cutting the lock to the front gate and using a forklift to load aluminium fixtures into a rental vehicle, then fled at a high rate of speed, crashing through the gate and causing significant damage to the vehicle.

A suspect was identified as a 38-year old man who was arrested Wednesday in the 3000-block of Legacy Park Drive where the damaged rental vehicle was found.

Charges include:

-Break, enter, and commit in a place other than a dwelling

-Failure to comply with a release order

Police say the suspect was one of three people arrested in May following a series of break-ins at several local business which resulted in $100,000 worth of items being stolen.

The second suspect in the latest break and enter is described as a white man, 40-50 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police.