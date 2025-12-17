One person has been arrested following an investigation into an alleged road rage incident involving a firearm in Windsor.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on December 11, officers responded to a report of a road rage incident near Jefferson Boulevard and Wyandotte Street East.

Investigators learned that a verbal dispute between two drivers escalated when one of the individuals allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened the other person.

No physical injuries were reported.

Less than 10 minutes later, officers located and arrested the suspect in the 1100 block of Jefferson Boulevard.

A 19-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, uttering death threats, and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.