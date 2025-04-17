An arrest has been made following a double stabbing in Windsor.

Police were called to a business on Ottawa Street around 1:30 Thursday morning and say a patron became combative when asked to leave.

Police say the man pulled out a knife, and charged at the employee who was stabbed several times.

A second worker then came to the victim's aid and was also stabbed.

The suspect was restrained by employees until police arrived, while the victims were both taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 29-year old is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.