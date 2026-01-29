Charges have been laid following a vandalism spree in east Windsor.

Police say between Boxing Day and January 26th, there were 24 separate occurrences involving homes, vehicles and commercial buildings.

All were similar in nature with a projectile shattering windows. In several cases, a white marble or silver pellet was recovered at the scene.

On Monday, members of the Target Base Unit arrested a suspect in a parking lot in the 5000-block of Tecumseh Road East, after the front window of a business was smashed by a projectile.

A 32-year old man is charged with mischief exceeding $5,000, mischief not exceeding $5,000, and possession of a weapon for committing an offence.