A 17-year-old boy is facing a charge after a pizza delivery driver was beat up and robbed in Windsor last week.

Police say the suspect was arrested Friday night and charged with robbery with an offensive weapon.

The victim was attacked in an alley in the area of Goyeau Street and Shepherd Street East last Monday night.

Police say the suspects were armed with a black handgun and bear spray, and injuries were described as minor.

Investigators continue to search for the other three suspects.