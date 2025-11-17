Police in Windsor have arrested a man following an investigation into the alleged online luring of children.

In October 2025, members of the Windsor Police Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit launched an investigation after an adult initiated contact on a social media platform with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old female.

Over several days, the suspect engaged in inappropriate conversations and arranged to meet the youth in person.

During the investigation, officers also learned that the same suspect had been communicating with another individual he believed to be 12 years old.

On November 14, 2025, investigators located and arrested a 38-year-old man in the 3600 block of Dougall Avenue.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of telecommunications with a person under 16 years for specific criminal offences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4896. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please contact Victim Services of Windsor and Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.