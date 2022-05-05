The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a ‘violent assault’ and fraud investigation, dating back to early October. Police said the suspect was involved in a series of frauds that resulted in $30,500 being taken from seniors.

On Oct. 2, the male suspect visited the home of an elderly resident in the 10000 block of Palms Crescent, where police said he lied and said the resident’s friend was in jail and ‘urgently needed bail money.’ The victim gave more than $8,500 in cash.

The suspect came back to the house the next day and demanded more money, according to the WPS. When the victim said no, the suspect allegedly forced his way inside, assaulted the senior, and ran.

The victim suffered significant injuries, but they were non-life-threatening.

An investigation linked the suspect to three more incidents, leading to a total of four seniors being targeted and $30,500 stolen.

The suspect was identified as a 19-year-old man and tracked to Brantford. On Thursday, the Brantford Police Service found and arrested the suspect, where he was then brought back to Windsor.

The accused is now facing charges for:

Break-and-enter with intent

Assault with a weapon

Assault

Wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offense

Four counts of fraud over $5,000

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPS Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or contact Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 519-258-8477.