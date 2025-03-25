A suspect has been identified and arrested in connection with a vehicle theft and credit card fraud investigation in Windsor.

Police located and arrested a suspect at a residence in the 300 block of University Ave. W.

The 33-year-old has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a credit card obtained by crime, and wearing a disguise in the commission of an offence.

On the morning of March 12, a vehicle was reported stolen from the 2100 block of Huron Church Road.

Windsor police say a man had allegedly entered the victim's vehicle through an unlocked door, obtaining a spare set of keys from the victim's purse and leaving the area in the vehicle.

The victim's credit card was then used at a gas station in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Huron Church Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.