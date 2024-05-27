One person has now been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a teen in downtown Windsor.

The Windsor Police Service reports that a 19-year-old suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon and has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called about a stabbing at a park in the 600 block of Bruce Avenue, near Wyandotte Street West.

A 16-year-old boy was found with knife wounds to his body and was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in stable condition.

Officers learned that a verbal dispute occurred between the victim and an unknown male.

The individual then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.