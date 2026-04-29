One person is facing a list of charges in connection with a residential break-in and vehicle theft in Windsor.

Windsor police say on April 16, a home in the 600 block of University Avenue East near Alymer Avenue was broken into, and several items were stolen, including a spare key to the homeowner's vehicle.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on April 24, the investigators say the suspect returned to the property with his face concealed by a black bandana, used the stolen key to enter the homeowner's vehicle, and drove away.

Officers located the stolen vehicle in an alley behind the 300 block of Bruce Avenue less than an hour later.

Investigators with the Windsor Police Target Base Unit quickly identified a 34-year-old male suspect, and he was arrested that same day in the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue.

The suspect has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle, disguise with intent, two counts of operation while prohibited, and two counts of breach of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://www.catchcrooks.com.