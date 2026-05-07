The Windsor Police Service has arrested a 31-year-old man following an investigation into repeated hate-motivated communications targeting members of the local Jewish community.

On May 5, the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report that two Jewish community organizations had received a series of voicemail messages containing anti-Semitic and derogatory language.

Investigators learned that between April 23 and May 5, the organizations received several unwanted voicemails from the same individual.

Although the messages did not contain direct threats of physical harm, investigators determined that the tone, frequency, and content of the calls were harassing and clearly targeted.

Shortly after 12 a.m. on May 7, officers located and arrested a suspect at a home near Windsor's downtown core.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of harassing communications.

"The Windsor Police Service takes all reports of hate-motivated incidents seriously," said Major Crimes Staff Sergeant Ted Novak. "Targeting people or organizations because of their religion or identity causes real harm, not only to those directly affected but also to the wider community. This kind of conduct has no place in our community."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.