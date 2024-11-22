The Windsor Police Service has arrested an elderly man in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a public bus.

Just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 27, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault that occurred in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Parent Avenue.

As a result of the investigation, officers learned that the suspect, who was unknown to the victim, approached and allegedly sexually assaulted them on a public bus.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and headed southbound on Parent Avenue.

On Nov. 21, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit located and arrested the suspect in the 500 block of Moy Avenue.

A 71-year-old man is charged with sexual assault and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Anyone with information on this incident or similar incidents should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.