Suspect arrested in connection to a violent robbery in Windsor

Handcuffs laying on top of fingerprint chart in file

Windsor police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a violent robbery that left one woman injured.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on June 19, 2026, patrol officers located and arrested Patrick Gregory McFadden in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

The 27-year-old is charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, and disobeying a lawful order of court.

Just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, police were called to a report of a robbery in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Tuscarora Street.

Officers learned that a woman was riding her bike when she was confronted by two men she knows. One suspect allegedly knocked her off the bike, yelling, “Get her.”

The victim tried to run away but was hit in the head with a metal water bottle. Cash and an MP3 player were stolen before the suspects ran.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were quickly able to identify the suspects and later arrested one man in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue.

A 36-year-old man is charged with robbery with violence.

Anyone with information is urged to call the WPS Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.