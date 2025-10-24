The Windsor Police Service has arrested a 21-year-old man following an investigation into the online luring of a child.

In September 2025, members of the Windsor Police Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report that a suspect had allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations with a 10-year-old child through a social media app.

The child's parent became aware of the concerning interaction and contacted police.

Following an extensive investigation, on October 22, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2900 block of Brimley Drive, where they arrested a 21-year-old suspect.

The suspect is charged with luring a child under the age of 16.

The Windsor Police Service encourages parents and caregivers to take an active role in their child's online safety.

- Know who your child is talking to: Regularly check their friend lists and conversations on social media and gaming apps.

- Keep communication open: Encourage your child to tell you if someone makes them uncomfortable or asks inappropriate questions.

- Set boundaries: Use parental controls to limit access to apps, websites, and chat features.

- Stay informed: Learn about the apps and platforms your child uses-predators often target children through popular games and messaging platforms.

- Monitor privacy settings: Ensure your child's profiles are set to private and that personal information isn't shared publicly.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4896. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know has been affected and needs support, please reach out to Victim Services Windsor & Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 7179.