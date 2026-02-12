One person has been arrested and charged with a residential break-and-enter and multiple fraud-related offences in Windsor.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on February 5, Windsor police officers responded to a report of a break-in at a residence.

Officers learned that the suspect entered through an unsecured bedroom window and stole several items, including an electric bicycle, two laptops, a karaoke speaker, and a check valued at $200.

The Windsor Police Target Base Unit conducted a follow-up investigation and identified the suspect.

Investigators also determined that the suspect later cashed the stolen check and made several unauthorized purchases.

On February 7, officers arrested the suspect during a traffic stop around Riverside Drive East and Riverdale Avenue.

A 48-year-old man is charged with breaking and entering a dwelling house and committing an indictable offence, three counts of fraud under $5,000, uttering a forged document, two counts of unauthorized use of credit card data, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.