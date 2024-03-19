The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect after a man allegedly broke into a home in the city's west-end and sexually assaulted a woman.
On March 18, 2024, at approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to a residence in west Windsor following a report of a break-in.
An investigation revealed that a male had reportedly broken into the home and sexually assaulted a female occupant. The suspect then fled the residence.
The victim, a 26-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police say the victim and suspect were known to each other, and there is no concern for public safety.
Officers located and arrested the suspect outside a residence in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue.
A 44-year-old man, who can't be named to protect the victim’s identity, has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon and break-and-enter to commit an indictable offence.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.
They can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.