The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect after a man allegedly broke into a home in the city's west-end and sexually assaulted a woman.

On March 18, 2024, at approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to a residence in west Windsor following a report of a break-in.

An investigation revealed that a male had reportedly broken into the home and sexually assaulted a female occupant. The suspect then fled the residence.

The victim, a 26-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim and suspect were known to each other, and there is no concern for public safety.

Officers located and arrested the suspect outside a residence in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue.

A 44-year-old man, who can't be named to protect the victim’s identity, has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon and break-and-enter to commit an indictable offence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

They can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.