Windsor police have arrested a suspect they allege stabbed a 29-year-old man in the chest early Saturday morning.

According to a news release, shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday police responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment building in the 400-block of Glengarry Avenue.

Police say a 29-year-old man was stabbed in the chest following a physical altercation with the suspect.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Owen Nestor. Police quickly located the suspect in the building and arrested him without incident.

The accused has since been charged with:

Aggravated assault

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online.

-Written by CTV's Ashley Hyshka