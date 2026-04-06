One person has been arrested and charged after an explosives call resulted in a seven-hour standoff with police in Windsor's South Walkerville area.

Police say throughout the early morning hours of April 5, 2026, officers responded to multiple reports of loud explosions or possible gunshots in the 2300 block of Byng Road, between Vimy and Ypres Avenues.

When officers first went to the area, they were initially unable to locate the source of the noise.

At approximately 12 p.m., additional calls were received reporting blasts strong enough to shake the windows of nearby homes.

As a result of the investigation, officers determined that the male occupant of a residence had allegedly detonated at least one explosive device on his front lawn, causing a blast that was felt in neighbouring homes.

A perimeter was set up around the home, and people living in nearby homes were evacuated from the scene as a precaution.

Police say several attempts were made to contact the man by phone, but he refused to come out.

Members of the Windsor Police Emergency Services Unit, Explosives Disposal Unit, and trained negotiators were called in to safely manage the situation, and after several hours, officers arrested the suspect without further incident.

A 35-year-old man faces charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief interfering with others' enjoyment of property.

The investigation is ongoing, but anyone with video or audio recordings of the explosions or additional information is urged to contact Major Crimes investigators at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.