Suspect arrested after Dougall Ave. store robbery

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An arrest has been made after an alleged robbery at a store on Dougall Avenue.

Windsor police say officers were called to the store in the 2400 block around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, for a report of a robbery.

According to police, the suspect hid about $100 worth of merchandise and left the store without paying.

Police say two employees confronted the man outside, and he brandished a knife toward them before fleeing on foot.

Investigators say the man was quickly located by officers in the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue.

A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, two counts of assault with a weapon, and theft under $5000.