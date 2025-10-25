The Windsor Police Service has arrested one man in connection with a break-in at a marijuana dispensary in the city's west end.

Police say on the morning of October 9, a suspect pried open a rear door of a plaza in the 400 block of Tecumseh Road West, near Dougall Avenue.

Once inside, the suspect damaged a security camera with a crowbar and then attempted to force entry into the dispensary through an interior door.

The suspect failed to gain access and fled the scene.

Investigators with the Windsor Police Target Base Unit reviewed surveillance footage and identified a suspect, who was arrested on October 22 at a home in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

A 39-year-old is now charged with breaking and entering a place other than a dwelling, possession of break-in tools, and wearing a disguise to commit an offence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.