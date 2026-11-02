Suspect arrested after allegedly grabbing cash from youth at ATM

Police have arrested one man following an investigation into the alleged robbery of a youth who was taking money out of an automated teller machine in Windsor.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue near Chatham Street West.

Officers learned that the victim was withdrawing cash from an ATM when the suspect approached and grabbed the money from the dispensing tray.

When the victim tried to stop him, the suspect shoved him and fled the area.

Officers quickly located the suspect near the intersection of Park Street and Church Street and arrested him without incident.

During a search, officers recovered the stolen cash, which was returned to the victim.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.