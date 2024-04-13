A man accused of fraudulently trying to purchase a gold bar from a banking instituion has been arrested by Windsor police.

On Tuesday, a suspect entered a bank in the 3200 block of Dougall Avenue and allegedly presented a fraudulent bank draft, valued at over $100,000, in an attempt to purchase a gold bar.



Police say the employee was suspicious of the bank draft and asked the suspect to return another day to complete the transaction.



After contacting the bank named on the draft, employees confirmed that the document was fraudulent and filed a police report.



The suspect returned the next day and the business contacted police and officers arrested the suspect on scene.



A 39-year-old man has been charged with uttering a forged document, fraud over $5,000, and possession of fraudulent identification.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.

