A 34-year old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Windsor.

Police were called to a report of an assault around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1300-block of Windsor Avenue where officers found a man suffering from several stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say two men got into a physical altercation which led to one of them being stabbed repeatedly.

The suspect was identified and was arrested on Sunday in the 400-block of Wyandotte Street East.

Charges include assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace and breach of a release order.