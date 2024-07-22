A 34-year old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Windsor.
Police were called to a report of an assault around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1300-block of Windsor Avenue where officers found a man suffering from several stab wounds.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators say two men got into a physical altercation which led to one of them being stabbed repeatedly.
The suspect was identified and was arrested on Sunday in the 400-block of Wyandotte Street East.
Charges include assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace and breach of a release order.