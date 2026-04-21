A suspect wanted in a violent robbery and kidnapping investigation in Windsor has been arrested in London.

Last Thursday morning, police say a man visited an acquaintance at a home on Lauzon Road and was attacked by three masked, armed suspects and was robbed of personal items and money.

The victim was then held against his will, and later escaped and ran for help when the suspects attempted to force him into a vehicle.

An arrest warrant was issued for 29-year-old Alexis-Regine Gibbs Rogers who was connected to the case and was found yesterday at a motel on Exeter Road in London.

She's been brought back to Windsor to face 10 charges including robbery with an offensive weapon, assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, and kidnapping.

Police continue to search for the 3 unidentified male suspects.