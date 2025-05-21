A suspect was taken into custody following the theft of a vehicle and a tussle with a police officer Sunday morning.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., Windsor police responded to a report of a motor vehicle theft in the 800 block of Janette Avenue. The complainant told officers that he had momentarily left his vehicle running and unattended, and observed an unknown man jump inside and drive away.

The SUV was located a short time later in a parking in the 900 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Police say as they were attempting to take the suspect into custody, the man resisted and became combative.

During the struggle, the suspect allegedly tried to gain control of the officer’s taser, before he was eventually placed under arrest.

No police officers or members of the public were seriously injured during the incident.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, resisting a peace officer, disarming a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000, and failure to comply with a release order.