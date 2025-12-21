Windsor police are searching for an arson suspect following a vehicle fire in Amherstburg.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 13, police were called to the 200 block of Mullen Crescent.

Prior to their call, investigators say a man had been dropped off by a taxi in the 300 block of Lavers Crescent.

The suspect is then accused of walking up to a property on Mullen Crescent, pouring an accelerant on a 2017 Ford Explorer, and setting fire to the vehicle.

Police said the fire spread quickly, causing secondary damage to the home’s garage and its contents. The suspect then ran back to the taxi which departed moments later.

While no injuries were reported, the fire caused approximately $105,000 in damage to the vehicle and residence.

The suspect is described as a male wearing all black clothing.

Investigators were unable to track the specific taxi involved, as the meter was not active at the time of the incident.

The vehicle is believed to have had a spare tire or missing hubcap on the front driver’s side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the arson unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.