A new Essex communications survey, commissioned by mayor Sherry Bondy, shows many respondents feel only somewhat informed about what’s happening locally.

Out of the nearly 150 responses over the month of January, 87 per cent said they seldom or never contact the mayor or councillors, and 71 per cent rarely contact town staff.

When they do, about one in five said they don’t get a reasonable response.

Bondy said the majority of respondents were long-term residents with 77 per cent living in the town for more than 10 years.

"A lot of them are 55 and older, and 60 per cent of them never really watch council meetings," she said.

"So it's a mixed bag of responses but I think it will help us and particularly help me understand how I can best communicate with residents in our town."

Many respondents asked for clearer, timelier updates on infrastructure, drainage, new developments, taxes, and local events, with some saying they usually find out after something has already happened.

Residents said they want more text alerts, paper newsletters for seniors, more use of Facebook events, and better visibility from ward councillors.

Bondy said there's always room for improvements.

"Over the last couple of years, due to budgets, we've scaled back on some of our print communication, which is something that I think maybe we need to see an increase of," she said.

"We are in the town adding a communications position. That was approved in the 2026 budget, so we will see more communication to residents."

The results show that the town's strongest communication tool is Facebook, with 93 per cent of respondents saying it was helpful.

Bondy said Facebook is a tool that is fast and effective.

"One of the things that I would love us to do more of is videos. I see other municipalities do little videos and people sometimes don't have time to read, but they'll listen. So educational videos. I'd love to do tours of our water treatment plant, so people can see what's going on and why are our water rates so much money," she said.

Bondy said her report will soon be shared with council for review.