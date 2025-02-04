TORONTO - It's the biggest event on the sports-betting calendar and the Responsible Gambling Council expects Super Bowl LIX will live up to that billing Sunday night.

According to an RGC survey released Tuesday, 63 per cent of Ontarians plan to watch the Kansas City Chiefs chase a record third straight NFL title in New Orleans against the Philadelphia Eagles.

What's more, 48 per cent of respondents said they would place a wager on the contest.

The online survey of 1,147 Ontario adults, conducted between Nov. 22 and Dec. 6, 2024, also indicates 35 per cent have placed a bet after seeing a gambling ad online or on television. And that number is higher among populations the RGC identifies as at risk for problem gambling, including people under 44 years of age (42 per cent) and Black, Indigenous, and people of colour (44 per cent).

A whopping 67 per cent believe their sports knowledge gives them an edge in predicting outcomes, especially men between 18 and 44 (70 per cent). Thirty-six per cent report having bet more than they can afford to lose in the last 12 months.

The survey can't be assigned a margin of error because online surveys are not considered truly random samples.