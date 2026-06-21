Surveillance footage sought in east Windsor vehicle theft investigation

Windsor police are turning to the public for help identifying three suspects believed to be involved in a series of attempted vehicle thefts.

Between June 12-13, officers received five reports of attempted vehicle thefts in the area of Hawthorne Drive and Lauzon Road in east Windsor.

Investigators believe the incidents are related, as the suspects used a similar method to gain entry and cause damage to each of the targeted vehicles.

The Auto Theft Unit is requesting surveillance and dashcam footage from the area:

WIndsor auto theft map Source: Google Maps provided by Windsor police.

The incidents are believed to have occurred between 9 p.m. on June 12 and 8 a.m. on June 13.

Anyone who lives in the area and has surveillance or dashcam footage is asked to review their recordings and contact investigators if anything suspicious was captured.

Investigators can be reached at 519-255-6700, ext. 4810, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online.