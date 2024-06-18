(Washington, DC) -- The U.S. Surgeon General is calling on social media to include health warnings for kids.

In an op-ed for The New York Times, Dr. Vivek Murthy wrote that it's time to require a warning label on social media.



The Surgeon General said there's plenty of evidence that social media is linked to significant mental health risks in young users.



Last year, his office issued an advisory on social media's possible negative effects on teens, calling on social media companies to make sure they enforce minimum age requirements and prioritize safety.

— with files from MetroSource