The rates of sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections in Windsor-Essex is being called 'alarming' by the local medical officer of health.

According to a report from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, a total of 1,464 sexually transmitted and blood-borne infection (STBBI) cases were reported in the region in 2024, a 15 per cent rise in reported STBBIs between 2022 and 2024.

As of September 19, 853 cases have already been recorded in 2025.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Medhi Aloosh says some of this is related to changes in sexual behaviour.

"We see more syphilis among heterosexual people and among women, and this results in congenital cases of syphilis, so we see those changes in behaviour and changes in the risk," he says.

The WECHU notes growing concerns around chlamydia and gonorrhea, which remain the most reported STBBIs locally by case count.

Syphilis and hepatitis C are also among the top 10 most common infectious diseases of public health significance in the region for 2025.

Common risk factors for all STBBIs include unprotected sex, multiple or anonymous sexual partners, and substance use.

Aloosh says people need to understand that anyone can get a sexually transmitted disease.

"That's the weak point, and I think that's really important for everyone to understand. It might happen to any age group. Young, old, or wealthy," he says.

Aloosh says adults, ages 20-44, represent the highest incidence group for chlamydia and gonorrhea.

"We see the surge in anonymous sex; we make connections through apps, probably not knowing each other through those apps and having multiple partners; those are higher risks for sexually transmitted diseases," he says.

According to the health unit report, certain populations in WEC are disproportionately affected by STBBIs due to intersecting social, behavioural, and structural vulnerabilities.

The priority populations include:

Adults, ages 20-44, who represent the highest incidence group for chlamydia and gonorrhea;

Men who have sex with men who are at elevated risk for HIV and syphilis;

People who use substances, particularly those who inject drugs, due to the risk of hepatitis B, C, and HIV;

Sex workers and individuals with multiple or anonymous sexual partners;

People experiencing homelessness or unstable housing, who often face barriers to accessing healthcare and regular testing.

Under the Health Protection and Promotion Act and the Ontario Public Health Standards, health units, including the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, must monitor and report on diseases of public health significance, including STBBIs like chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, HIV, and hepatitis B and C.