WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump says he talked with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about TikTok shortly before the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the federal law banning the app beginning Sunday unless it's sold by its China-based parent company.

The court held Friday the risk to national security posed by TikTok's ties to China overcomes concerns about limiting speech by the app or its 170 million users in the U.S.

A sale does not appear imminent.

The court's decision means new users won't be able to download the app and updates won't be available, but it won't disappear from users' phones.

Trump had called on the court to keep the ban on hold until after he takes office Monday.