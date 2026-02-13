The Supreme Court of Canada has annulled the result in the Montreal-area riding of Terrebonne from last spring's federal election.

Liberal Tatiana Auguste was declared the winner by one vote over Bloc Quebecois candidate Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagne.

The justices announced their decision following a hearing on the case earlier today.

After the April 28 election, a woman in the Terrebonne riding revealed that she had mailed in her vote for the Bloc, but discovered it was never counted after her special ballot was returned due to an error on the envelope's address.

Julius Grey, the lawyer representing Sinclair-Desgagne, told the nine justices today that they must ensure the right person is sitting in the House of Commons.

In October, a Superior Court judge rejected Sinclair-Desgagne's request for a new election, saying the "human error'' did not affect the integrity of the Canadian electoral system.

Auguste's legal team had argued that defining a simple clerical error as an election irregularity would open a Pandora's box of future possible contestations.