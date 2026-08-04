Support rally planned as bargaining continues for local EMS

CUPE Local 2974 will be hosting a tailgate-style rally on Wednesday afternoon outside of the County of Essex administration building while its bargaining committee meets with county administration.

Supporters of Windsor-Essex paramedics are being encouraged to gather for a rally this week.

CUPE Local 2974 - who represents about 340 paramedics with Essex-Windsor EMS - will be hosting a tailgate-style rally on Wednesday afternoon outside of the County of Essex administration building while its bargaining committee meets with county administration.

Contract negotiations are scheduled to take place Wednesday prior to the Essex County Council meeting at 6 p.m. The union is hoping to demonstrate community support for a fair collective agreement.

The rally comes as negotiations enter a critical stage after the union filed a no-board report on July 21, putting paramedics in a legal strike position as early as August 8.

However, both sides are still working through the details of what any potential labour action would look like.

In July, the Ontario Labour Relations Board approved an Essential Ambulance Services Agreement allowing for an overall 20 per cent reduction in ambulance services during a strike or lockout, although according to the union, the agreement is still being challenged by the county.

CUPE Local 2974 President James Jovanovic says what started as an event for union members has quickly grown into a community rally.

“We’re absolutely thrilled by the support that we’ve gotten. It’s been overwhelming. We’re happy to have anyone who’s interested coming out on Wednesday the 5th at the County building. We’ll be in bargaining inside, but I think that it’ll be a significant statement outside for all the people that are in attendance.”

He says the event has gained a lot of traction, but it’s not intended to be a protest.

“If anyone does intend on showing up, be sure to bring a chair, bring any type of activity that you want for your kids or your family. We just want to make it a peaceful, fun time for those to come out and show their support for their local paramedics.”

Jovanovic says parameters have yet to be set for what a strike will look like, but the union is focused on reaching a deal.

“The county’s legal counsel is currently objecting to the parameters as issued by the Labour Board and they’re asking for reconsideration, so we don’t yet have an Essential Ambulance Services Agreement finalized yet. We’re hoping that that gets done as soon as possible. The union will be in a legal strike position as early as August 8th but we’re hoping that that’s all unnecessary and that we get a deal done.”

Food trucks will be on site, and families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and spend the afternoon outside the building.

The rally runs Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. outside the County of Essex administration building, located at 360 Fairview Avenue West in Essex.

Local paramedics have been without a new collective agreement since conciliation ended on May 8.