A park in South Central Windsor will again be supervised over the summer following the continued success of a city run program.

The SUPIE (superviser) Program returns for the third year at Mitchell Park, 399 Giles Boulevard West.

The goal of the program is to enhance park safety and engage children in enriching recreational activities.

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino says the program began in 2023 following discussions with nearby residents who were frustrated with ongoing crime in the park.

"During that meeting all the residents came out, everybody was upset, and everybody was angry, and everybody was telling me what was going on at the park, and I just sat there and I thought about when I was a kid, and when I was a kid there was park supervisors, right, so I brought up the idea of the SUPIE program and everyone there was struggling there between security and activies," Agostino said.

The program was launched with both security and SUPIES, however security was dropped after the first year because there was only one incident requiring their assistance.

In partnership with the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative, Agostino says SUPIES will be on hand seven days a week, working with youth from 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. until Aug. 30.

"They're just working kids doing arts and crafts, playing sports, soccer, basketball, there's all kinds of different activities that they do, so it's great, it's a great program," he said.

Agostino says when the program began, it came at a cost of approximately $30,000.

"Now we've got it down to, from what I understand, the last numbers I saw, I think it's just over $12,000, that now makes it a possibility to branch out into other parks, and other parts of the city," Agostino said.

The city says over 250 youth have participated in SUPIE since introduced in 2023, with stakeholder feedback showing that the program contributed to an increase in park utilization, community engagement, and overall park satisfaction.

The city points to data from partners that indicates the program has been successful in the goal of reducing crime in the park.

-With files from AM800's The Shift with guest host Kristen Siapas