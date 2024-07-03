A pilot program designed to provide programming and supervision in a Windsor park is returning for another summer.

Launched in 2023, the SUPIE program saw the city work with the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative to provide staff, program plans, and equipment to restore optimal use of Mitchell Park for people in the neighbourhood by providing recreation staff to run free programming for youth-aged children.

Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino spearheaded the effort after hearing from people in his ward about some violence and aggressive behaviour by some kids in the park, specifically around the basketball court.

The city says the program decreased the number of undesirable activities occurring within the park.

Agostino says 168 kids signed up last summer.

"Mostly, a lot of kids who are new Canadians come to the park to play soccer," he says. "They get mentorship, they get leadership, there's activities, sports, activities for the mental health aspect and also for the physical aspect. Keeping kids active and keeping kids having fun."

Agostino says the program provides so much leadership.

:But at the same time, keeping an eye on the kids because a lot of them don't understand how things work here; sometimes kids get out of hand," he says. "But when you have someone there supervising them, someone in a leadership role, that changes it. That's been missing from our community, and last year we brought it back, and it was a rousing success. This year, we're glad to bring it back once again.)

The 2023 program saw 168 registered participants and contributed to an increase in park utilization, community engagement, and overall park satisfaction.

The SUPIE Program will run seven days a week, excluding statutory holidays, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. until August 31, 2024.

To register for this free program, visit www.ActiveWindsor.ca or call Central Registration and Booking at 519-255-1161.

Mitchell Park is located just off Giles Boulevard, not far from Bruce Avenue.