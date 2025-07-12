A pilot program that began in a park in downtown Windsor is now expanding to nine other parks across the city.

The SUPIE (Supervised) Program began in 2023 as a pilot project in Mitchell Park at 399 Giles Boulevard West.

It provides a supervisor designed to restore proper usage of the park to the residents of the neighbourhood and encourage community engagement and healthy, active living by providing recreation staff to run free programming for youth-aged children, including sports, arts and crafts, passive games, and special events.

SUPIE programs will now be offered from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the following locations:

July 2 to August 30, 2025: Mitchell Park

July 13 to July 29, 2025: Mic Mac Park, Lanspeary Park, Fontainebleau Park

July 30 to August 16, 2025: Walker Homesite Park, Robert McDonald Park, Riverside Baseball Park

August 17 to September 6, 2025: Central Park, Remington Booster Park, Forest Glade Park

To register for SUPIE programming, visit ActiveWindsor.ca or call Central Registration and Booking at 519-255-1161.

The city says over 250 youth have participated in SUPIE since it was introduced, with stakeholder feedback showing that the program contributed to an increase in park utilization, community engagement, and overall park satisfaction.