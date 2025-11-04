Superstar comedian Jim Gaffigan is set to take The Colosseum stage in 2026.

Gaffigan is taking his Everything is Wonderful! tour on the road, and will be in Windsor on March 6.

Jim Gaffigan is an eight-time Grammy-nominated comedian, three-time Emmy-winning top touring performer, and multi-Platinum-selling recording artist.

Gaffigan is a top-ten comedian according to Forbes' most recent comedy list.

He recently co-headlined with Jerry Seinfeld for a sold-out multi-city arena tour, and in May of 2024, sold out two shows at The Hollywood Bowl during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

Tickets will go on sale November 7 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on the Caesars Windsor website or Ticketmaster.