James Gunn's "Superman" continues to top the box office charts in its second weekend in theaters.

According to studio estimates Sunday, the film collected $57.3 million in ticket sales this weekend.

New releases include "I Know What You Did Last Summer," "Smurfs," and "Eddington," but none of those movies came close to touching Warner Bros. and DC Studios' superhero success.

"Superman" dipped 54% from its domestic opening weekend, an average decline for a big summer release.

In two weeks, "Superman" has grossed $406.8 million worldwide, a good start for the film DC Studios is banking on to restart its movie operations.

A big test looms next weekend when Walt Disney Company will release Marvel's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."