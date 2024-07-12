A weekend full of old and new events will take place at the annual Sunsplash festival in Belle River.



Some events started Thursday evening, such as the opening of the Beer Garden which is sponsored by the G.O.A.T.

Friday will see the well-loved Classic Car Cruise Car Show with over 450 vehicles to be parked along Notre Dame Street, vendors will be set up along the main street as well.

Saturday will see the traditional parade take place in the morning, the Rubber Duck Race will take place at the marina, cornhole and beach volleyball tournaments, among much more.

New events this year include Jay Henderson Buskers over the whole weekend, a soap box derby on Sunday morning, and a cool bus will be provided by the Emeryville G.O.A.T. location for those who want to park and be transported to the events happening in Belle River.

Sarah Regan, Events Chair for the Belle River BIA, says some fan-favourite events will be returning.

"Friday we have our Classic Car Cruise on the main street in Belle River. It officially starts at 4 p.m. and we typically have 450 cars come from all over Southwestern Ontario to come and show off their vintage vehicles."



She says the Rubber Duck Race will happen again this year.



"They'll be releasing up to 5,000 ducks into the waterway here in Belle River. So all of the proceeds from this go to hospice which is such a great cause, and it's $20 to buy a duck, you can still go online and buy one right now, and then see how your duck contends in the race."



Regan says everyone is feeling the buzz as the event approaches.



"That's what I hope the feelings is, and that's what I've heard, is that the community is excited for it to be here, we always look forward to Sunsplash weekend. Lots of things going on, and we do try and really add some new things each year, but also keep those classic favourites that everyone loves."

The main street in Belle River, Notre Dame, will be temporarily closed from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday for the Car Cruise Show. There were also be road closures on Saturday morning on Notre Dame and surrounding side streets for the parade. Detours will be marked.

The Sunsplash festival runs all weekend, and a full list of events can be found on the Belle River BIA website.