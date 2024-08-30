The summer is almost done, and with the Labour Day weekend upon us back to school is now right around the corner.

When students were last let out back in the spring Windsor-Essex was already experiencing the heat, but next week should be pretty comfortabe according to Environment Canada.



Lots of sun in the forecast with highs around 24 and cooling down a bit in the evenings.



Envirovnment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says typically at this time of the year the high in Windsor and Essex County would be around 25.



"I'm a great believer that normal seasonal weather is the best weather. It's going to be great, it's going to be dry air, there's going to be lots of sunshine. Especially if school rooms don't have air conditioning, you don't want those 30 degree temperatures like you had last year but we're going to see very comfortable, almost room temperatures," he said.



Phillips says their model is showing September overall should look a lot like the first week.



"Often in Windsor you can still see getting some days above 30 in September and October, but our models are showing that this is going to be kind of normal, to maybe even slightly cooler than normal. So very comfortable, and of course you're coming up to the best season of the year but of course I'm biased."



He says there's no guarantees when it comes to forecasting in Canada, but it's certainly looking good right now.



"It's a bit of a crapshoot sometimes, but I believe in averages and statistics. And the past is a guide to the future and the past tells me that the best falls in Canada are in Windsor and so I'm sticking with that, Phillips said.



Looking at the fall season as a whole, Phillips believes there's going to be good weather in the region for the next few months for the most part.

- with files from AM800's The Shift