Sunday storms 1:100 year event in Tecumseh

(Flooding debris waits for pick-up in the Town of Tecumseh following the storm in September 2016 (Photo by Teresinha Medeiros))

It’s being called a once in a century storm event.

The Town of Tecumseh says 105mm (4 inches) of rain fell over a 15-hour period on Sunday, saying it was a significant weather event, with a number of calls from residents about flooding.

74mm (2.9 inches) fell over a two-hour period between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and at the peak, it was a one in a 100-year storm.

The town says all storm and sanitary pumps along with pumping stations were operating as intended and staff within the Public Works department continue clean-up efforts and are removing debris from roadways and catch basins.

Anyone who experienced basement flooding is being asked to complete a survey on the town’s website.

A special flood debris garbage pick-up will be done on Thursday, July 9 for those impacted.

The town will accept bags of waste in addition to hard-sided containers but they must be tied at the top, weigh no more than 50 lbs, and be placed next to hard sided containers with no sharp objects, paint, batteries or other hazardous goods.