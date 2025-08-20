Windsor-Essex got a much needed soaking of rain on Tuesday after the region had been dealing with hot, humid and extremely dry conditions.

LaSalle fire had even issued an open air fire ban due to the dry conditions last week. That has since been lifted.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Doug Gillham, meteorologist at The Weather Network said there's not much rain in the forecast with sunshine returning for much of the week.

"It was a much needed rain, but we had more rain to the north and to the south, we did not get as much rain as most people probably wanted to see. It's been a pretty dry month of August so far," Gillham said.

Gillham said Wednesday will be humid with lots of clouds and maybe some peaks of sun.

He said Thursday and Friday are expected to bring increasing sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 20s.

"Even into Saturday, lots of sunshine and we'll be into the upper 20s, so that's just really comfortable, not as humid as what we've been seeing, but it will still definitely feel like summer, and even some pool weather without being nearly as oppresive as what we saw earlier in the season," Gillham said.)

Gillham said looking at the long-range forecast, the summer weather isn't done, but it's starting to fade.

"We just don't see as much heat and humidity. Many will celebrate that fact, but summer is not over either," Gillham said.

"We're more frequently going to see conditions that are more comfortable for most outdoor activities. Maybe not ideal for the pool, but still lots of great weather ahead."

Gillham said September is expected to remain warm heading into the fall.