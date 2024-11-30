The City of Windsor is now accepting applications for its summer student lottery program for 2025.

The program will provide eligible post-secondary students with the opportunity to gain valuable work experience while contributing to the cost of their education.

The city says to ensure that hiring is fair and equitable, the selection of students to be considered is based on a secured computer program that randomly draws applications for order of consideration.

Applications must be completed and submitted (online only) by no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.