Windsor-Essex paramedics are moving closer to a possible strike, according to CUPE Local 2974 president James Jovanovic.

Jovanovic says conciliation ended May 8 without a deal and all future bargaining dates with the County of Essex are cancelled.

The union is now waiting on the Ontario Labour Relations Board to rule on an Essential Ambulance Services Agreement that would determine staffing levels during a strike.

That ruling is expected by late June or early July.

"Then we have to file what's called a no board report, and that starts a 17 day window. So after we receive the labor board ruling, potentially it would be 17 days after that," Jovanovic said.

CUPE Local 2974, which represents about 340 paramedics, entered negotiations calling for urgent action on what it describes as a growing staffing and mental health crisis. The union says those concerns were not addressed at the bargaining table.

Talks have stalled after paramedics voted unanimously in favour of strike action earlier this year, citing chronic short-staffing, rising call volumes, and burnout among frontline workers.

Jovanovic says the situation worsened after County Council received a bargaining update May 6 without giving new direction.

He then learned EMS chief Justin Lammers did not attend.

"I've been hearing it non-stop ever since, our frontline staff feel as though they were absolutely abandoned by leadership in their darkest hour," Jovanovic said.

He said he believes a resolution depends on action from county leadership.

"It would take a strong showing by the County of Essex that they finally are serious about properly addressing staffing crisis in Essex-Windsor and serious about stabilizing the ongoing deficiencies in our EMS system locally," he said.

Jovanovic said any job action could result in significant service reductions, potentially ranging from 20 to 40 per cent, depending on the labour board’s ruling.

"What we want the residents to know is that there is no paramedic that wants to strike. We will do nothing that jeopardizes the safety of the residents of the County of Essex," he said.

"We want your children to have an ambulance when they need it, we want your parents to have an ambulance when they are fallen and hurt, but, what we need is a safe and reliable EMS system."

AM800 News has reached out to the County of Essex for comment.