Summer sales of the Chrysler Pacifica up 6%

The Windsor-built Chrysler Pacifica is seeing another boost in sales.

Stellantis has released its 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results, with Pacifica sales up 11 per cent year-over-year through the first nine months of the year.

From July to September, Pacifica sales were up six per cent compared to the sale quarter last year. The automaker sold nearly 2,400 vehicles compared to nearly 2,250 during the same three months in 2025.

For the Chrysler Grand Caravan, quarterly sales are down 32 per cent with over 1,000 vehicles sold compared to over 1,500 in Q3 of 2025.

Momentum continued in the third quarter for the Dodge Charger, the 2026 North American Car of the Year.

Charger LB sales rose 142 per cent during the quarter with over 500 vehicles sold.

Anticipation is also building for the 2027 Charger Super Bee Launch Edition, which will be made at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

The company says year-to-date Stellantis Canada sales increased four per cent.