Windsor-Essex can expect summer-like weather next week.

Environment Canada says a period of summer weather is expected to arrive on Tuesday and will last for a few days.

Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says for the past two weeks, temperatures have been well below seasonal.

He says the temperature will increase today and through the weekend, with daytime highs in the low 20s.

Flisfeder says the temperature will climb next week.

"We'll see a gradual ramp up through early next week and once we get towards midweek, latter half of next week should be seeing temperatures in the mid to high 20s at least," says Flisfeder.

He says forecasters wanted to let the public know about the temperature increase.

"The past couple of weeks have been so cool especially compared to where they should have been this time of year, we just wanted to give a little nudge to everybody, maybe start to remember what warmer weather feels like and as I say, if you want to go outside and enjoy it, start thinking about how you can do that safely," he says.

Flisfeder says the daytime high for this time of year is in the low 20s.

"Around the 21 to 24 degrees Celsius mark so should be around that over the weekend but as I say latter half of the week starts to ramp up into the mid to high 20s," says Flisfeder.

The daytime highs for the next couple of days including today range between 19 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius.

Next week, the temperature will range from 24 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius.