Members of the Essex County OPP are investigating a sudden death on Pelee Island.

On Tuesday around 2:40 a.m., members of the Essex County OPP, Pelee Island Volunteer Fire Department and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a well-being check at a residence on North Shore Road on Pelee Island.

There was an increased police presence in the area, but they have since departed.

Police state there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing at this time by the OPP Crime Unit, the OPP Forensic Identification Services, the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Further updates will be provided when they become available.

Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact Essex County OPP or Crime Stoppers.